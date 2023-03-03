‘With Captain Modi…’: Jaishankar's cricket analogy to explain govt's functioning

External affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar invoked an interesting cricket analogy during the Raisina Dialogue being held in the national capital."With Captain (PM) Modi the net practice starts 6 in the morning and goes on till fairly late...He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it."When asked if India is a bigger economy than Britain and dominating cricket, the minister said, "I'd call it rebalancing. It's history switch hitting...India in very unusual position, once more decisively upwardly mobile which lot of other civilisational states aren't in position to do."

External affairs minister S Jaishankar speaks at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. (Twitter/ANI)

During the Dialogue, Jaishankar was also asked on rising interest among people on global issues. He said,"It's because world is in a difficult place, more people are getting interested in the world. The second reason is globalisation of India. Like a cricket team,we don't want to win matches only at home but abroad as well".Earlier in the day, Jaishankar chaired a meeting of foreign ministers of the Quad. The alliance comprising India, Australia, United States and Japan denounced the threat of the use of nuclear weaopons in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war as ‘inadmissible’. It also opposed unilateral actions aimed at changing the status quo or increasing tensions in the South and East China Seas.

