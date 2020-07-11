With record 27,114 new Covid-19 cases in a day, India’s tally tops 8.20 lakh

india

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 820,916 as 27,114 new infections and 519 deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday morning, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country mounted from seven lakh to eight lakh in just three days with more than 20,000 infections reported every day since July 1.

Most of the infections have been reported from Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country with 238,461, followed by Tamil Nadu with 130,261 and Delhi with 109,140.

Other states such as Gujarat with 40,069 infections, Uttar Pradesh with 33,700 cases and Karnataka with 33, 418 patients of the viral disease has also added to the country’s caseload.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard, 19,873 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours pushing the number of recovered people to 515,385 and the recovery rate to 62.78%.

“The improvement in recovery rate is the result of a combination of preemptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the States/UTs,” the government said in a release on Friday.

The number of patients who have recovered from the viral infection has been surpassing that of coronavirus patients in the country since the second week of June. Now, the number of recovered cases has overshot the active cases by 231,978.

“Aggressive testing that ensures early detection of patients; home isolation for the mild/pre-symptomatic patients; effective clinical management of the severe cases through adequate hospital infrastructure which helps in timely triaging of the cases; ramped up hospital infrastructure in the country; and regular and seamless coordination between the Centre and States/UTs have together resulted in the continuously rising recovery rate in the country,” it added.

India’s death toll stands at 22,123.

According to the government, India’s case fatality rate or the proportion of death to the total number of cases has declined to 2.72% nationally and is lower than the rate in many other countries in the world.

There are 30 states and Union territories which have a fatality rate lower than the national average, it has said.

Globally, there are more than 12 million infections and 559,622 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker.