‘Withdraw cases against Badlapur protesters…’: Uddhav Thackeray to Eknath Shinde govt

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded that the cases against those who protested against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at Badlapur be withdrawn. He warned that the opposition would hit the streets if it is not done.



Calling Saturday's ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ as not political, Thackeray said that the shutdown is against “perversion”, urging people across castes and religions to participate. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said that the bandh would be observed on behalf of the people of Maharashtra, PTI reported.



The alleged sexual assault of two girls at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur has sparked massive outrage. On August 17, the police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls. Shiv Sena (UBT) party chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for a Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday, August 24. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Thackeray slammed the ruling Eknath Shinde government's action over the protest, saying,“Arrests are still taking place in Badlapur. The cases against the protesters must be withdrawn or else we have to hit the streets.”



At least 25 police personnel were injured in the incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the protest. Police have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence during the stir.



Badlapur sexual assault case investigation

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday registered an FIR against the school authorities for not complying with provisions of Section 19 of the POCSO Act.



It mandates that every authority when they come to know about any such kind of sexual assault against minors, have to report this to police authorities for further action.

According to an ANI report, the school authorities did not inform the police and that is why an FIR has been registered against them under section 21 of the POCSO Act which is punishment for violation of section 19 of the same Act.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has recommended the establishment of special branches or "mini-police stations" for women and children in every police station across the state.



(With agency inputs)