Badlapur school sexual abuse: 'Why was 2nd girl's statement not recorded?' Bombay high court pulls up Maharashtra Police

Badlapur school girls sexual abuse case: The Bombay high court on Thursday questioned the Maharashtra Police on why the statement of the second victim was not recorded in the case of alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls in a school in Thane district's Badlapur. The Bombay high court questioned the Maharashtra state police on why the statement of the second victim was not recorded in the case of sexual abuse in Badlapur (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The division bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan also asked the police to provide details about the steps taken to ensure the the security and safety of the two girls and said it would examine the measures.

Also Read: Opposition calls for Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 over Badlapur abuse case

“We are appalled by the fact that the Badlapur Police did not record the statement of the second victim girl under Section 164," the justices stated.

“Since this is a suo motu PIL on larger issues security and safety of girls cannot be compromised. Unless there is a strong public outburst, the machinery does not work,” the bench noted.

The Bombay high court also rapped the Badlpaur school authorities for not reporting the sexual abuse to the police even though they were aware it was happening. The high court also hoped that "no stone will be left unturned to ensure justice”.

Justice Mohite-Dere probed the Maharashtra police on why statements in the case were delayed. She said, “You (police) recorded statements so belatedly, the incident is of August 13 and the FIR is of 16th, statement recorded now? Why statements of parents were not recorded earlier? Duty of the police officer is to record the statement as per procedures. We are interested in ensuring victims get justice.”

The division bench also noted that only after the suo motu PIL was registered yesterday, the statement of the father of one of the victims was recorded belatedly post midnight.