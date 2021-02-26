Withdraw restrictions imposed on state universities, CM Banerjee writes to PM
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the restrictions imposed by the Centre on state-funded universities for holding virtual international seminars and training.
The Centre last month said public-funded universities will have to get prior consent if they want to hold online global conferences on issues pertaining to the security of the country or matters directly related to India’s internal matters.
In her letter to Modi, Banerjee said that the state governments were not consulted before imposing such restrictions and would be seen as contempt for the constitutional powers of the states.
“I would, therefore, urge you to kindly issue directions to the ministry of education for withdrawing the office memorandum with immediate effect and with suitable advice to consult the state governments, before issuing any such directions or order in future,” Banerjee wrote.
Also Read | Mamata Banerjee rides electric scooter to protest against rising fuel prices
On January 15, the Centre issued the memorandum revising the guidelines for holding virtual international conferences and training.
“The state governments are duly empowered under law to deal with any act committed by any educational institution which violates any law or is contrary to the interest of National security,” she wrote.
Scientists from across India have raised objections against the new norms. A section of them has written a letter to Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal requesting him to withdraw the guidelines.
“Our universities must enjoy the highest possible degree of self-governance and freedom to conduct their educational activities in regular interaction with their counterparts abroad,” Banerjee said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Binge-watching Netflix? Scrolling Twitter? Check new rules for online platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh to sell surplus paddy procured through e-auction
- The cabinet approved the proposal of disposal of this surplus stock of paddy through auctioning process at the cooperative society level, said an official release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Withdraw restrictions imposed on state universities, CM Banerjee writes to PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike: Weekly markets, mass weddings banned in Maharashtra's Palghar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coaching centres asked to get students' Covid-19 test done in Mahrashtra's Latur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre rushes expert teams to 10 states to help manage rise in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt opposes petitions for same-sex marriage: Here’s what happened in Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are you willing to create more courts for cheque bounce cases: SC asks Centre
- The law prescribes a six-month deadline for trial to complete but an analysis showed that on an average, a case of cheque bounce under Section 138 NI Act remained for three years and eight months in the judicial system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP chief Nadda to be in Varanasi on two-day visit beginning Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s active Covid-19 cases climb to 155,986; tally over 11.06 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to hear contempt plea on tigress Avni killing today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years of Balakot: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah lead tributes to Indian Air Force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Pakistan armies announce ceasefire: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK court clears Nirav Modi’s extradition: All you need to know about case, what follows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirav Modi’s extradition: CBI, ED submitted over 40,000 docs to prove conspiracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox