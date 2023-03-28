Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Without prejudice to my rights..': Rahul Gandhi's full letter on eviction row

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2023 12:18 PM IST

Gandhi was asked to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22, which he has been occupying since 2005.

Former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday responded to the eviction notice issued to him following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Gandhi was asked to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22, which he has been occupying since 2005.

Here's the full letter on eviction row:

 

The bungalow privilege was revoked after Rahul Gandhi was convicted of criminal defamation by a court in Gujarat. The court found against Gandhi over his 'all thieves have Modi surname' comment at an election rally in 2019 in Karnataka.

He was given a two-year sentence but the court suspended that and gave him bail on request from his legal team - so the former MP could appeal.

The conviction triggered a massive row between the opposition and the government; on Monday as many as 17 parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (which do not usually turn up for Congress-led meetings) united to protest Gandhi's disqualification.

