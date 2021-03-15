Woman, 30, allegedly gang-raped in front of husband in Rajasthan’s Baran

A 30-year-old woman in Rajasthan was allegedly gang-raped by five men in front of her husband, the police said.

SP Vineet Kumar Bansal said five men, including the brother of the woman's former husband and his aides, stopped the couple on the Baran-Atru state highway on Saturday night. The couple was returning home on a motorbike after visiting the Balaji temple. The accused took the couple to a nearby field where they tied up the husband and took turns to allegedly rape her, he added.

The woman, along with her husband, managed to reach Sadar police station and filed an FIR against Dinesh and his four aides, said the officer.

The survivor was taken to a hospital for medical examination and the police recorded her statement. The search for the accused is underway.

According to police, the woman and her former husband's family have filed cases against each other in the past.