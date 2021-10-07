Woman, 4-yr-old daughter found murdered in Bengaluru

A 36-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were found murdered in their south Bengaluru apartment on Wednesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Yamuna aka Chandrakala, 35, and her daughter has been identified as Ratanya, 4.

Police said the bodies of the mother and daughter had signs of assault and multiple stab wounds. The murder came to light around 6.30 pm when Chandrakala’a sister Chaitra came to the apartment in Chowdeshwari Layout near Begur. In a statement to the police, Chaitra said that the door of the apartment on the third floor was open when she arrived.

As soon as she entered the house, she found the body of the Chandrakala in the hall, while the child was found in one of the rooms in the house. Chaitra then called husband of the deceased Channaveeraswamy and the police.

Chandrakala, her husband, and two children had moved to Bengaluru from Chitradurga district four years ago after her husband got a job in a garment factory in the capital city. “One of the children was in a hostel and the family was living in an apartment in Chowdeshwari Layout. Yamuna used to work as a marketing agent for an ayurvedic company,” said a Begur police official.

The murder is said to have taken place after her husband went to work around 9.30 am. “We have some evidence that a person had entered the house in the morning after Chandrakala’s husband Channaveeraswamy went to work. This person who entered the house in the morning left around noon. He is a prime suspect in the case and the investigation is on,” said a Begur police official.

A case of murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Begur police station.

The cops are getting CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to get clues about miscreants who have entered the house of the victim. Police also said that since there were no signs of any forced entry, it is suspected that the attackers were known to the victim. “There was no sign of forced entry into the house. But it’s not clear if Chandrakala had locked the house from the inside or just shut the door,” said a Begur police official.

Sniffer dogs scoured the area while fingerprint and forensic experts collected samples. According to police, Chandrakala and her daughter were stabbed more than 20 times and their throats were slit. It is suspected that some gold and other valuables are missing from the house.

Additional commissioner S Murugan said that four special teams have been formed to investigate the case. “As per the preliminary probe, it is suspected that the murder took place in the afternoon. The house is ransacked, and hence, we are suspecting it could be a case of murder for gain,” the officer told reporters.