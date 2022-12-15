Woman allegedly hacked to death on busy road in Kerala: Police

In a tragic incident, a 47-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by a stalker on a busy road in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, police said.

The assailant was overpowered by local residents and handed over to police later.

On Thursday morning, while she was going for her work, the man attacked her with machete, police said.

The incident took place on a busy road during office hours near Peroorkada. Police said, the woman died on way to the hospital.

“The man boarded the same bus in which the woman was travelling in the morning. Soon after alighting from the bus, both had a verbal altercation and the man, in a fit of rage, took out the weapon he was hiding and repeatedly stabbed her,” said a senior official.

Police said the man, who was already married and had two children, was staying with the woman for over 10 years and they separated some time ago over financial issues and pressure from the man’s family.

In the last few months, the woman had refused to meet him and they had frequent fights, police said.