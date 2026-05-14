Woman gang-raped in moving bus by conductor, driver in Delhi; accused arrested

A woman was allegedly raped by the driver and the conductor of a sleeper bus inside the vehicle in Delhi on Monday night, police officers aware of the investigation said on Thursday, adding that the two accused have been arrested.

File photo of a Delhi Police vehicle. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

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Police said the survivor, who works at a factory in Mangolpuri and lives with her family in a slum cluster in Pitampura, was returning home after work when the incident took place near the B-block bus stand in Saraswati Vihar area of northwest Delhi's .

The woman said in her complaint that she had travelled part of the route in an e-rickshaw before continuing on foot. Around midnight, a sleeper bus stopped near the bus stand, she alleged, adding that when she asked a man standing near the bus about the time, he gestured towards her to come closer.

The woman alleged that two men sexually assaulted her inside the moving bus while it travelled for several kilometres towards Nangloi. Police said the bus eventually stopped near Nangloi metro station, where the woman was abandoned by the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, another alleged rape case has sparked protests by the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), leaders of which were detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday during a demonstration outside Raj Niwas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, another alleged rape case has sparked protests by the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), leaders of which were detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday during a demonstration outside Raj Niwas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj and several other leaders on Wednesday gathered outside Raj Niwas to demand a meeting regarding the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at school in Janakpuri. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj and several other leaders on Wednesday gathered outside Raj Niwas to demand a meeting regarding the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at school in Janakpuri. {{/usCountry}}

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According to AAP, the detention came after the delegation waited for hours outside Raj Bhavan seeking a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu over Delhi Police officers for allegedly threatening the survivor child's parents.

Calling the police action inhuman, the AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the LG had time to make reels but not to listen to the public, adding that AAP's fight for justice for the child would continue.

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Sharing a video of Bharadwaj being detained, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on X, “A heinous crime has been committed against a 3-year-old little girl, and all these people are banding together to protect the culprits. The police took action against those who gathered to demand justice for that little girl.”

Saurabh, you are fighting to deliver justice to a helpless family, Kejriwal said, telling him, “public stands with you”.

The BJP's cup of sins has overflowed, Kejriwal said and warned, “Now they will reap the fruits of their misdeeds.”

(With inputs from Hemani Bhandari)

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