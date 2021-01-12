IND USA
Woman alleges petrol poured on son's private parts, burnt with cigarettes

The 15-year-old was allegedly in kidnappers' custody for a month and was able to escape on January 4, the mother alleged.
Reported by Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:21 PM IST
A case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault to outrage modesty) of the IPC and also under POCSO Act.(Photo@PoliceRajasthan )

A 15-year-old boy from Bikaner district was allegedly brutally thrashed, had petrol poured on his private parts and suffered cigarette burns by his four kidnappers, according to a complaint filed by the victim's mother on Monday at Bajju police station.

“The accused and the victim’s families are old rivals. Our preliminary probe reveals that the boy sustained some minor injuries on his genitals and other parts,” said Priti Chandra, superintendent of police (SP), Bikaner.

The victim's mother told police that on December 5 last year, her teenage son was going to his maternal grandfather when he was kidnapped and taken to Lunkaransar town.

On the way, the accused forced him to drink liquor and also beat him, the victim’s mother alleged. The minor was allegedly in their custody for a month and was able to escape on January 4, the mother added.

A case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault to outrage modesty) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said officer Chandra.

