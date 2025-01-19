Menu Explore
Woman consumes phenyl at Odisha police station after husband flees with her money

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2025 01:00 AM IST

The woman identified as Niral Modi from Ahmedabad, consumed phenyl at Bonth police station and is now admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital.

A woman from Gujarat attempted suicide by consuming phenyl at a police station in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Saturday, accusing her husband of fleeing with her money and alleging police inaction on her complaint.

Gujarat woman attempts suicide in Bhadrak, accusing husband of fleeing with her money. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Gujarat woman attempts suicide in Bhadrak, accusing husband of fleeing with her money. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman identified as Niral Modi from Ahmedabad, consumed phenyl at Bonth police station and is now admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital.

Police said Niral, who owns an IT firm, married Manoj Nayak from Narsinghpur village after they fell in love while he worked at her company. They have a two-year-old son, NDTV reported.

However, after their marriage, Nayak allegedly convinced Niral to start a business in his hometown. To finance the venture, Niral mortgaged her house and company assets, raising nearly 5 crore through loans, police added.

Police said Nayak allegedly took the money and fled, leaving Niral and their young child behind, after which Niral filed a missing person's report with the authorities.

Niral's brother said that despite filing a complaint, there has been no progress in the case. He added that in desperation, Niral consumed phenyl to get attention and demanded justice for her.

“My sister has been struggling for three months. Despite filing a complaint, the police have made no significant progress in the investigation. In her desperation, she consumed phenyl to draw attention to her plight. We demand justice and immediate action against Manoj, who defrauded her,” the report quoted Niral's brother as saying.

Inspector-in-charge of Bonth police station, Sriballav Sahoo, said Manoj Nayak has not been found yet.

“A police team, including an inspector and two sub-inspectors, is actively searching for him and has already visited several locations, including Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Berhampur,” he added.

