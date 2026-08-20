Woman dies as lift suddenly moves with gate open at apartment in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh, a woman reportedly died after being trapped in an elevator as it suddenly moved with its gate open at a residential society in Ongole.

Visuals from the incident show Vanitha’s daughter attempting to push the lift gate upwards while calling for help. (X/@GUMMALLALAKSHM3)

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The victim, identified as Vanitha, was travelling in the lift with her daughter and grandson when the accident occurred. She was later taken to hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries, News18 reported.

The incident took place at Surya Towers Apartments in the city. Vanitha had entered the elevator with her daughter and grandson, and the three were travelling together to their floor. After the lift reached the floor, her daughter and grandson stepped out of the elevator.

However, before Vanitha could make her way out, the lift suddenly began moving down while its gate was still open. Caught off guard by the unexpected movement, she tried to quickly get out of the elevator but got trapped in the process.

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{{^usCountry}} Visuals from the incident show Vanitha’s daughter attempting to push the lift gate while calling for help. People from the residential society soon intervened and tried to rescue Vanitha and eventually managed to pull her out of the lift. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visuals from the incident show Vanitha’s daughter attempting to push the lift gate while calling for help. People from the residential society soon intervened and tried to rescue Vanitha and eventually managed to pull her out of the lift. {{/usCountry}}

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Vanitha sustained severe injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she received treatment. Despite the efforts to save her, she later succumbed to the injuries.

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A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with many users raising serious concerns over the safety and maintenance of elevators in residential buildings.

Shashi Tharoor stuck in lift

In a similar incident last month, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor got briefly stuck in the lift of a private hotel while arriving to attend the installation ceremony of the Rotary Club of Trivandrum East.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and used a hydraulic spreader to open the lift door, safely rescuing him. The Congress MP later felicitated the Fire and Rescue Services personnel in recognition of their prompt response.”

Taking to X, he wrote, “Half an hour in the lift was not a major problem, though it did make me unconscionably late for my next two appointments, one with a Minister calling on me!”

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“But I would wish to add a huge thank-you, and my highest appreciation, for the speed, efficiency and capability of the Kerala Fire & Rescue Service, who did a highly commendable job within minutes of receiving our call,” he added.

“Everyone is okay. The hotel staff came first, but they could not do anything. Then they decided to call the fire force. The fire force arrived within five minutes of being called, and I sincerely thank them,” Tharoor told the media after being rescued.