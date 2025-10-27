Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar , Family members of the woman doctor who allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district last week demanded on Monday that the government set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. Woman doctor's suicide: Family demands SIT, trial in Beed court

The trial should be held in a fast-track court in Beed, they said at a press conference.

"We have some demands for the chief minister. An SIT should be formed at the earliest, and we will not go to Phaltan to record our statements. The case should be tried in a fast-track court in Beed. The allegations that are being made against my sister should be verified by checking the CDR ," said a woman relative.

The complaints made by the woman doctor in the past were not heeded, and a fresh inquiry should be held into them, she added.

A male relative of the deceased woman raised questions about the surrender of suspended police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, one of the two arrested accused.

"Police kept searching for him. They formed five teams and sent them in different directions. Then how did the accused surrender a day before the CM's visit ?....We think he destroyed all the evidence and then surrendered," the relative said.

The 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night. In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested on Saturday.

