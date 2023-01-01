Woman dragged from Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala by car, naked body found

In a shocking incident on new year's night in Delhi, a naked body of a woman was found in Delhi's Kanjhawala area after she was dragged by a speeding car from Sultanpuri, news agency ANI reported. The woman was riding a scooter which was hit by a car in the early hours on Sunday and the woman was dragged several kilometres under the car. All five occupants of the car have been apprehended, ANI reported. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal expressed shock over the incident and issued a notice to the Delhi Police. "The naked body of a girl was found in Delhi's Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooter with a car and dragged her for several kilometres. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out," Maliwal tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The killer car is a Baleno which was identified on Sunday and the five people who were inside the car when the shocking incident took place have been apprehended. Reports said after the Baleno hit the woman's scooter, they did not stop the car while the woman's clothes got entangled in the car and she got dragged for a few kilometres during which she died.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During interrogation, the five accused said they were not aware that their car was dragging the woman. However, cops believe they were rushing after hitting the woman. Whether there was any exchange between the five men and the woman is also being probed.

The accused admitted to the police that their car hit a scooter in the Sultanpuri area.

An eyewitness informed the police that a body was dangling under a car which was moving towards Qutubgarh. The caller took down the car number and informed the police. At the same time, in another PCR call, police was informed that a naked body of a woman was lying in the middle of the road. The body was sent to the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number. During the probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim's scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several km,” Harendra K Singh, DCP Outer Delhi, told ANI.

As the body was found naked, there was a suspicion of assault but the DCP dismissed the speculation and said the woman was not sexually assaulted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.