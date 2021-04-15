Home / India News / Woman drowns self after husband dies of Covid-19; 3-year-old son follows suit
The woman's three-year-old son also followed her into Sunegaon lake in Loha and drowned as a result on Wednesday night, an official said.
APR 15, 2021
A 33-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by drowning herself in a lake, following her husband's death due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Thursday.

The woman's three-year-old son also followed her into Sunegaon lake in Loha and drowned as a result on Wednesday night, an official said. According to the police, a 40-year-old labourer from Telangana had come to Loha, located 40 km from Nanded city, in search of work and had gotten infected with the disease.

The man died in a government hospital on April 13, following which his wife allegedly died by suicide by drowning herself in the lake, the official said. The couple had three children, and one of them, a three-year-old boy, followed his mother into the lake and drowned in the process, he said, adding that the matter came to light on Thursday morning.

