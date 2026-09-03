Woman found murdered inside Delhi hotel room, man found injured after suicide attempt

A 28-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate, while the man she was allegedly staying with was also found critically injured after attempting suicide, police said. Police said the case appears to be of murder-suicide. The man is undergoing treatment, police said.

According to police, the duo were found by hotel staff who had tried opening the room door but the guests were not responding. (Hindustan Times/File)

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According to police, the duo were found by hotel staff who had tried opening the room door but the guests were not responding.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (North) Niharika Bhatt said, “We received information in the morning at Lahori Gate that a man and woman were found unconscious at Hotel Prince. A police team immediately reached the spot, where a woman was found lying unconscious with multiple stab injuries. A man was also found unconscious at the same location.”

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“Both were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Police said the woman was declared dead, while the man is presently undergoing treatment”, the DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman hails from Bihar’s Samastipur while the man is from Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman hails from Bihar’s Samastipur while the man is from Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are trying to contact their families. They said the duo had checked in two days back.

“Prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of murder-suicide. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the incident” added the DCP.

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