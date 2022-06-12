Woman gets 118 stitches on face after attack by molesters in MP's Bhopal

A 38-year-old woman was attacked with blade by four persons for resisting attempts of molestation in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city, resulting in her getting 118 stitches on her face in Bhopal, police said on Sunday.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the woman on Sunday and announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh besides bearing her medical expenses.

The incident took place in TT Nagar area of Bhopal on Friday night. The woman, who works as a domestic help, was on a two-wheeler with her husband in the TT Nagar area when they stopped at a shop to buy a water bottle, said Chain Singh Raghuvanshi, in -charge , TT Nagar police station .

When her husband went inside the shop, the four accused, including a minor boy, made some obscene comments. She opposed it and confronted them, after which she slapped one of the accused, added Raghuvanshi.

When some local residents started gathering, the accused fled the spot. Later, when the woman and her husband were returning home on their bike, the accused attacked her with a blade, the officer said.

The woman received 118 stitches on her face.

The accused have been identified as Badshah Beg (38), Ajay Sibde (18), Nikhil (18) and a 17-year-old boy, Raghuvanshi said, adding they have been taken into custody.

“An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them. They will soon be produced before a court,” he said.

The chief minister said the accused will be handed strict punishment.

“The state government will bear the medical expenses. Plastic surgeons and doctors will take care of her,” said Chouhan after meeting the woman.

He also praised the victim, saying she set become an inspiration for others.

“We should not bear injustice. We should fight against it. She has become an inspiration for others, as she confronted the miscreants courageously,” said the CM. “Necessary instructions have been given to the district collector to take care of the education of daughter and son of the woman.”

