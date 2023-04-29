Woman goes into labour at ‘National Conclave: Mann Ki Baat@100’ event

At the recent ‘National Conclave: Mann Ki Baat@100’, a special invitee went into labour and was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where she gave birth to a baby boy. Poonam Devi was among the 100 special invitees at the event.

Poonam Devi was among the 100 special invitees at the event (HT Photo)

The event was held in New Delhi to celebrate the soon-to-be-aired 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address.

A resident of a small village near Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh, Devi has been associated with a self-help group that makes products from waste banana stems. She was one of the many special invitees attending the conclave for their sustainable and exceptional contribution to society.

Talking to HT, Devi’s family said that they were ‘overjoyed’ with the news to have the baby born on such a momentous day. “It is our privilege that our son was born on such an eventful day. We believe our son is already blessed with immense luck,” Devi’s husband Pramod Kumar told HT.

“This episode of Mann ki Baat shall always be special and memorable for us, everyone in the family is extremely joyous. Since it was a normal delivery, the mother and the baby are keeping fine,” Kumar said. He further expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi, for mentioning Devi and her work in his address. “It’s a matter of pride of us,” said Pramod.

The self-help group Devi is associated with produces handbags, mats and other items from banana stems. This innovative initiative helps the women in the community by giving them a second source of income and by promoting sustainable practices and waste reduction.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat@100 in New Delhi on April 26 during which he described PM Modi’s monthly radio programme as the beacon of positivity to the nation which touches the heart of every people in the country.

Other authorities who attended the event included Union home Minister Amit Shah, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

The program also discussed various topics like ‘Nari Shakti’ (women’s power), mass movements and India’s culture and tradition.