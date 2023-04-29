100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat to be livecast at 250 public places in Chandigarh

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcasted this Sunday. Addressing mediapersons, Bharatiya Janata Party president Arun Sood said, “Live telecast of this programme will be done at around 250 prominent public places including Punjab Raj Bhawan, Haryana Raj Bhawan, Burail Central Jail, Rock Garden, Elante Mal, Sukhna Lake etc.” This Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 100th ‘Mann ki Baat’ episode. (HT File)

State general secretary and programme coordinator Rambir Bhatti, state spokesperson Kailash Chand Jain, programme co-coordinator Manish Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Sood said this is the first instance in the whole world where the Prime minister of a country interacts directly with the people every month. Sood also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has been heard by more than 100 crore citizens of the country at least once and at the same time, 23 crore people are regular listeners of this programme.