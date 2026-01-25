Kurnool , Four persons, including a woman were arrested for allegedly administering an HIV injection to a doctor here, police said on Sunday. The doctor is said to be the wife of the woman's ex-lover. Woman injects HIV virus on ex-lover's wife in Andhra, four held

The accused were identified as B Boya Vasundhara , a resident of Kurnool, Konge Jyothi , a nurse at a private hospital in Adoni, and her two children, who are in their 20s. They were arrested on January 24, police said.

"After conspiring with three others and staging a road accident, Vasundhara allegedly injected an HIV virus into a doctor, who is the wife of her former lover," the official told PTI.

Police said the accused got HIV-infected blood samples from patients receiving treatment at a government hospital, saying that the samples were required for research purposes.

According to police, the accused claims to have stored the infected blood in a refrigerator and later injected the same sample into the victim during the attack.

Unable to accept that her former lover had married another woman, the accused conspired to separate the couple and injected the victim with an HIV virus while pretending to help her after a deliberate road accident, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 9 at around 2.30 pm when the victim, an assistant professor at a private medical college in Kurnool, was returning home on a scooter after duty for lunch.

Police said two persons on a motorcycle intentionally rammed her scooter near the KC Canal at Vinayak Ghat, causing her to fall and sustain injuries, adding that the accused then approached her under the guise of offering help.

While attempting to take her into an autorickshaw, Vasundhara allegedly administered an HIV injection before fleeing the spot when the victim raised an alarm, police said.

The victim's husband, also a doctor, lodged a complaint at Kurnool III Town Police Station on January 10, following which a case was registered under Sections 126, 118, 272 read with 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.