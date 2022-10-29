Woman kills husband over affair, frames stalker: Police

A 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly castrating and killing her husband, and attempting to pin the blame on her stalker, in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka area, police said on Friday.

The police have identified the accused as Shwetha (21), and Suresh, alias Mooli Soori (25).

According to the police, Chandrashekar (39), a weaver, was found dead with his private parts cut off on the terrace of a building at Kondappa Layout in Yelahanka on October 21.

Initially, the accused’s wife, Shwetha, had accused one Lokesh for the murder, claiming that he had been stalking her.

In December last year Shwetha had lodged a complaint with police against Lokesh for stalking.

“Even though she insisted that Lokesh was behind that murder, we found several loopholes in her statement and suspected that she was trying to sabotage the investigation. On suspicion, the police analysed her mobile phone and found her role in the murder,” said a senior officer.

Probe revealed that Shwetha was in a relationship with Suresh, but was forcefully married to her uncle, Chandrashekar, six months ago.

Soon after the marriage, Chandrashekhar and Shwetha moved to Bengaluru, but Shwetha continued her relationship with Suresh, said the officer, adding that the couple would meet up at Shwetha’s house in Chandrashekhar’s absence. In August, Chandrashekhar found out about the affair and warned Shwetha against meeting Suresh. The two accused then hatched a plan to kill Chandrashekhar, the officer said.

Shwetha tried to frame Lokesh, but an analysis of her call records revealed her affair with Suresh and their subsequent plan to murder Chandrashekhar, said the police.

Deputy commissioner of police Bengaluru north, Vinayak Patil, said that suspects have been sent to judicial custody. “We are finding corroborating evidence regarding the claims made by them. We will file a charge sheet soon,” he said.