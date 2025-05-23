Woman arrested for trespassing at Salman Khan’s residence, even knocked on actor's door

A woman and a man were arrested by the Bandra Police for trespassing on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's building on two separate occasions. The woman even managed to knock on the actor's door. Bollywood actor Salman Khan's building faced two trespassers this week.(AFP)

Two FIRs were lodged against the individuals who trespassed on Salman Khan's building, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai's Bandra West area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isha Chabria, a 36-year-old resident of Khar, entered the building in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming she had been invited by the actor.

“She managed to reach the actor's flat and even knocked on his door. When Khan’s staff made an inquiry, they learnt that she had not been invited by anyone. They then handed her over to the police,” an official told PTI.

Man enters Salman Khan's building

A police official told PTI that 23-year-old Jitendra Kumar Singh had allegedly entered Galaxy Apartments on Tuesday. He was seen roaming around Salman Khan's house in the morning, when a police official deployed to ensure Khan's security asked him to leave.

Singh, who hails from Chhattisgarh, smashed his mobile phone on the ground in response to the request.

“That evening, Singh walked into Galaxy Apartments, hiding behind a car entering the building. However, he was caught by the security. This time, they handed him over to the Bandra Police,” the official told PTI.

During police interrogation, Singh told the police that he entered the building to meet the Bollywood actor after the police did not allow him to enter the building.

Khan, who had previously received several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been provided ‘Y-plus’ security cover by the Mumbai Police.

Both Singh and Chabria were arrested on charges of house trespassing under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, among others.