Disapproving Salman Khan scolded Kaanta Laga directors for scandalous song: ‘Sexy kaam hai kam kiya karo’

Filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru recently spilled the beans about how their Kaanta Laga video, which starred Shefali Zariwala wearing a thong and adult content, created quite a stir back then. Salman Khan didn't approve of Kaanta Laga song.

The filmmaker duo in an interview with Hindi Rush, disclosed how they received backlash from Central Board of Film Certification stating that they have disturbed the moral fibre of the nation after that video came out. They further added how Salman Khan also called them to stop doing such "sexy" videos.

Salman called the filmmakers and said…

Vinay in the interview said, "A big actor called us to his house, and he told us, ‘Main tumhe samjha raha hoon Radhika-Vinay, yeh jo sexy kaam hai kam kiya karo, acha nahi hota (I’m trying to make you understand, don’t do such sexy songs, it doesn’t look good)’. He just said, ‘You’ve got nice, pure minds’." When asked who it was, they named Salman Khan.

The filmmakers said that back then, they had hit a creative road block while doing only cute videos and thought of branching out which resulted in their remix era.

“We were doing cute and innocent songs with Falguni Pathak. We were doing songs with ghazals with Jagjit Singh and Pankaj Udhas. As creative people, musically we needed some change. One day, we went to Salman Khan’s house. He was exercising while listening to a Jhankaar Beats remix of a Kishore Kumar song. An idea sparked, and that’s what began the remix trend in India. We made Kaliyon Ka Chaman, Kaanta Laga, Chadti Jawani… The sound organically reminds you of a nightclub, to a sensual visualisation,” Vinay said.

Vinay and Radhika's current work

After the success of their Sanam Teri Kasam re-release in theatres, the director duo are planning to make a sequel to the film. While they are certain to bring back Harshvardhan Rane from the original cast, they have categorically denied to cast Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.