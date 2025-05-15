'He's 60! Let him be chubby': Fans defend Salman Khan amid online body-shaming

Superstar Salman Khan is facing intense trolling over an old concert video where his shirt rides up while dancing on stage, briefly revealing his bulging belly. However, his fans have rallied around him, defending the actor and reminding people of his age, asking them to give him a break and not be so harsh. Also read: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai with heavy security cover, avoids paparazzi after backlash to ceasefire tweet. Watch The clip appears to be from one of Salman's concerts in Vancouver.

Salman Khan's bulging belly sparks trolling

The clip appears to be from one of Salman's concerts in Vancouver, featuring the actor dancing energetically to the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from his film Tiger 3, accompanied by a troupe of background dancers. Salman is sporting a black shirt paired with black trousers, completing the look with a black and silver jacket.

The attention-grabber, however, is an unscripted moment that has everyone talking - when Salman's shirt rides up, revealing his belly, stealing the spotlight from the choreographed dance routine.

The video is catching a lot of attention on social media, with many users trolling Salman over his physique, criticising him for not being in top shape, and poking fun at his appearance in the video.

Fans defend Salman

However, Salman's fans are coming forward to support him, arguing that he's still a superstar regardless of his physique. They're reminding people that he's 59 and shouldn't be judged harshly. “He is 60 years old. Respect his age,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “So what, he is 59 years old”.

One fan shared, “He is human, relax”, while another chimed in ,”He's 60 years old now. People expect him to dance like a 20 year old”.

Salman's fans are defending him against trolls, with one fan saying, "Man is 60 years old, we still love him”". Another fan added, "90s kids should know that he is literally our fathers age now, he is the same guy who brought the trend of bodybuilding in India , let’s not troll him for this gained weight! Also if he gets extremely slim then you will say he is on ozempic or other steroids! Just chill”.

Many are telling the critics to "relax”, with one social media user saying, "He's human and he's old, so just relax”. Others are highlighting that Salman has earned the right to enjoy life, with one fan saying, "He was fit for decades, let him eat his heart out and become as chubby as he wants to now. He deserves it, and his fans will forever love him no matter the shape of his tummy."

Some fans are also putting things into perspective, reminding people calling him out, that "it's okay, he's 60 now, aadi saari umar ek jaisa thodi rah sakta hai (no one can stay the same throughout their life)”. Another social media user pointed out that Salman "looks fit enough compared to average men of the same age" and that he had a rib injury.

One fan also praised Salman's natural physique, saying, "One must not forget that this is what a natural body ages like... still, he has a lot of muscles naturally, which is a feat in itself."

“It’s ok if he has developed belly fat. He is 60 not into his 30s anymore,” wrote one, with another sharing, “He’s 59? What do you expect from him here peoples start dying at age of 50-55 because of heart attack I really want you to compare him compare with him with your dad how’s also at same age”.

Salman’s work

Salman seems to be going through a career slump, with his latest film Sikandar not doing too great at the box office.

Salman returned to the big screen for the first time since 2023 with Sikandar but failed to make a mark at the box office. Sikandar was released in theatres on Sunday, March 30. The film received criticism for its dull storyline.