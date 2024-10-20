Woman panchayat member attacked in Gujarat over ‘love affair’: Beaten with hockey, hair chopped off

In a shocking incident of violence reported from Gujarat's Tapi district, a woman was allegedly attacked, brutally thrashed, and her hair was chopped off by a group of people over an alleged "love affair". The victim is a taluka panchayat member. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. (Representational Image)

A person has been arrested in connection with the incident and further investigation into the matter is underway, PTI reported quoting police.

Hair chopped off, victim beaten with hockey stick

As per the news agency, the victim, identified as Urmila Gamit of Songadh taluka panchayat, was allegedly hit with a hockey stick on Saturday evening. The attackers included a woman and three men.

The woman further claimed that the assaulters also chopped her hair off, said the official from Songadh police station.

Urmila was targeted in a public place when she was going home on a two-wheeler with her daughter, the police official said. One of the attackers, identified as Sobhna Gamit, accused Urmila of having illicit relations with her husband.

The men who accompanied Sobhna, including her son, hit Urmila with a hockey stick, causing a fracture in her left arm and injuries in her waist and head, the police said.

The attackers also snatched Urmila's gold pendant and fled, the police said.

Soon after the attack, Urmila was taken to a local hospital. Following her complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested one accused, the official added.

This comes months after a similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj where a woman's face was blackened and was attacked after he allegedly refused to accept the panchayat’s decision to stay away from her lover.

Reportedly, the villagers also attacked the police team when they reached the incident site and tried to rescue the woman. Three policemen, including the SHO of Hathigawa police station, were injured in the attack. Later, an additional police force reached the village and restored order.

(With PTI inputs)