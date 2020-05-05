e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman’s body with head injury found in car in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area

Woman’s body with head injury found in car in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area

A case of murder was registered at Lodhi Colony police station and multiple teams have been formed to probe the case.

india Updated: May 05, 2020 14:09 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This is the third murder case reported in Delhi between Monday and Tuesday morning even as a majority of the police personnel remain on streets enforcing the lockdown rules.
This is the third murder case reported in Delhi between Monday and Tuesday morning even as a majority of the police personnel remain on streets enforcing the lockdown rules.(HT Photo)
         

The body of an unidentified woman with a head injury was found in a car parked in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area on Tuesday morning. Police are waiting for the woman’s autopsy report.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, appeared to be in her early thirties.

“Her body was in the front passenger seat of a Maruti Ritz car that was found abandoned near Fourth Avenue Road. She has a head injury. The nature of the injury can be confirmed only when we have her autopsy report,” said Thakur.

A case of murder was registered at Lodhi Colony police station and multiple teams have been formed to probe the case.

“Our first priority is to identify the woman and the ownership of the car. We are also scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed on routes leading to the spot where the car with the body inside was parked,” said a police officer associated with the probe.

This is the third murder case reported in Delhi between Monday and Tuesday morning even as a majority of the police personnel remain on streets enforcing the lockdown rules.

On Monday morning, the body of a 23-year-old woman was found in a locked factory in outer Delhi’s Narela industrial area. The police are looking for her friend, who was last seen with her in the factory on Sunday and has been missing since the murder came to light.

In another case, a 17-year-old face mask manufacturer was stabbed to death in southeast Delhi’s Tughlaqabad Extension after a heated argument over providing cheaper masks to sellers turned nasty on Monday. The prime suspect was arrested in the case.

tags
top news
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Delhi revises VAT rate to 30% on fuels making diesel and petrol costlier
Delhi revises VAT rate to 30% on fuels making diesel and petrol costlier
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
UK new car sales fall to levels last seen in post World War II months
UK new car sales fall to levels last seen in post World War II months
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper