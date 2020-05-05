Woman’s body with head injury found in car in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area

india

Updated: May 05, 2020 14:09 IST

The body of an unidentified woman with a head injury was found in a car parked in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area on Tuesday morning. Police are waiting for the woman’s autopsy report.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, appeared to be in her early thirties.

“Her body was in the front passenger seat of a Maruti Ritz car that was found abandoned near Fourth Avenue Road. She has a head injury. The nature of the injury can be confirmed only when we have her autopsy report,” said Thakur.

A case of murder was registered at Lodhi Colony police station and multiple teams have been formed to probe the case.

“Our first priority is to identify the woman and the ownership of the car. We are also scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed on routes leading to the spot where the car with the body inside was parked,” said a police officer associated with the probe.

This is the third murder case reported in Delhi between Monday and Tuesday morning even as a majority of the police personnel remain on streets enforcing the lockdown rules.

On Monday morning, the body of a 23-year-old woman was found in a locked factory in outer Delhi’s Narela industrial area. The police are looking for her friend, who was last seen with her in the factory on Sunday and has been missing since the murder came to light.

In another case, a 17-year-old face mask manufacturer was stabbed to death in southeast Delhi’s Tughlaqabad Extension after a heated argument over providing cheaper masks to sellers turned nasty on Monday. The prime suspect was arrested in the case.