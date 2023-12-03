Woman, son killed after being hit by tractor in UP's Fatehpur

The accident happened on Saturday evening near Salemabad village, killing Nirmala and her son Mahendra Pal (26), Hussainganj Station House Officer Rajendra Singh said. HT Image

Mahendra worked as an electrician in the Railway Department at Anuppur, Bilaspur. His wedding was scheduled to take place on December 7. The duo was returning after wedding shopping when this accident took place, police said.

While Nirmala died on the spot, Mahendra succumbed while he was being taken to Kanpur in critical condition, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem on Sunday, he said.

The tractor driver fled with the vehicle after the accident. Efforts are on to nab him, SHO Singh said.