Woman spotted with Vaze in Mumbai hotel was an escort: NIA

Mumbai: The woman who was spotted with former Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze at a five-star hotel in February this year was a female escort who was in contact with the dismissed officer since 2011, the charge-sheet filed by the NIA in the Antilia bomb scare case and subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran revealed
By Vinay Dalvi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:25 AM IST
In her statement to the probe agency, the 36-year-old woman said that Vaze was paying her an amount of 50,000 every month since August last year, two months after the cop was reinstated after being suspended for over 16 years for his alleged role in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case.

The woman, the NIA said, is separated from her husband and works as an escort.

In 2011, Vaze initially introduced himself to the woman as a businessman but later told her that he was a policeman under suspension.

The woman also shared business relations with the former cop and the duo had launched firms in 2016 in the name of the woman’s son, the chargesheet said.

