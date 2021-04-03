Home / India News / Woman in Odisha stripped naked, beaten up by in-laws for not fulfilling dowry demands
Woman in Odisha stripped naked, beaten up by in-laws for not fulfilling dowry demands

The incident went viral on social media and her uncle has filed a complaint.
PTI | , Kendrapara, Odisha
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 11:30 PM IST
A woman was beaten up by in-laws in Odisha for not fulfilling for their dowry demands. (HT Archive)

A 24-year-old woman was on Saturday allegedly stripped naked and beaten up by in-laws in Odisha's Kendrapara district, and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, a police officer said.

The woman's uncle has filed a complaint with the local police station, following which a probe has been launched in the matter, he said.

According to Kabuli Barik, the inspector of Nikirai police station in the district, some locals in Koruk village had tried to intervene to rescue the woman, who was apparently tortured for not being able to fulfil dowry demands.

Her family members, however, did not pay heed to any of their requests.

The woman's statement has been recorded, Barik said, adding that her in-laws have fled the village and a special police team has been constituted to hunt down the offenders.

Topics
dowry case
