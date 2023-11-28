Woman, 20, undergoing Agniveer training ‘dies by suicide’ at Navy hostel in Mumbai: Police

A 20-year-old woman from Kerala undergoing Agniveer training allegedly died by suicide at a Navy hostel in Mumbai, news agencies reported citing police on Tuesday. According to Mumbai police, the deceased was identified as Aparna Nair and she took the extreme step at the INS Hamla in Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad.

"The incident took place while Aparna was undergoing training on the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Attack," news agency ANI quoted an officer as saying.

Shortly after receiving the information, Navy doctors were called to check up on the woman. Thereupon after conducting the examination of the woman, the doctors declared her dead, said police.

The Malwani Police in Mumbai has registered a case under the accidental death report (ADR) and have started the investigation, ANI reported.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, news agency PTI reported citing an official.

The woman had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after completing her basic training, the official said.

Agniveer and Agnipath Scheme

Agniveer is a term used for soldiers recruited under the Agnipath Scheme. The scheme was announced on June 14, 2022. The Agnipath Scheme is the only way to serve in the military.

Under the scheme, soldiers serve for four years, which includes six months of training and 3.5 years of deployment. After retirement, they can apply to continue in the armed forces.

