Woman's body found stuffed in trolley bag in Hyderabad

PTI |
Jun 05, 2025 12:15 AM IST

The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a trolley bag and dumped in bushes in Bachupally area here on Wednesday, police said.

A case has been registered at Bachupally police station.(Representational Photo/HT)
A case has been registered at Bachupally police station.(Representational Photo/HT)

The deceased seems to be in the age group of 25 and 35 and is suspected to have been killed somewhere else and her body was put in the trolley bag, they said, adding the body was found in a highly decomposed condition.

"It seems the body was put in the trolley bag around 10-15 days back," a senior police official said.

Some people who were walking near the bushes noticed the distinctive smell and alerted the police.

The police reached the spot and after opening the bag found the body, the official said.

The nearby police stations were also informed to see if any missing cases were reported under their limits.

The cause of death is still not known, police said, adding the body was shifted to a state-run hospital for postmortem. A case was registered at Bachupally police station.

News / India News / Woman's body found stuffed in trolley bag in Hyderabad
