Woman’s charred body found in roadside bushes in UP's Fatehpur: Police

The body of the woman, aged about 25 years, was spotted in bushes by the Muradipur-Bindki road by villagers who informed the police and the body was sent for postmortem, said Kalyanpur SHO Keshav Verma.
PTI, Fatehpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:46 PM IST
A charred body of an unidentified woman was found Thursday in roadside bushes in the Kalyanpur area of the Fatehpur district, police said.

The body of the woman, aged about 25 years, was spotted in bushes by the Muradipur-Bindki road by villagers who informed the police and the body was sent for postmortem, said Kalyanpur SHO Keshav Verma.

It appears the woman was killed somewhere else and her body dumped here and set afire, the SGHOP added. In a bid to identify the victim, the police have sought the list of missing persons from nearby police stations, said Verma, adding the police are probing the matter.

