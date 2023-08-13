Women officers to help PM unfurl flag on I-Day

Two women army officers, Majors Nikita Nair and Jasmine Kaur, will assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurl the national flag at the 77th Independence Day celebrations to be held at Red Fort on August 15, with the ceremonial event expected to be attended by 25,000 people, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

Indian soldiers participate in a full-dress rehearsal Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. (AFP)

The unfurling of the tricolour will be synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial) commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar.

After the PM unfurls the national flag, petals will be showered on the venue by two indigenously built Dhruv advanced light helicopters Mark-III of the Indian Air Force and captained by Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Squadron Leader Himanshu Sharma, the ministry said in a statement.

The PM will address the nation immediately after the petals are showered.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, launched by the PM from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into Amrit Kaal (the run-up to India’s independence centenary) with renewed vigour to realise the dream of making India a developed country by 2047, the statement said.

Around 1,800 people, including workers involved in the Central Vista project, from different walks of life from across the country will attend the celebrations as special guests (the initiative is in line with the government’s vision of Jan Bhagidari or people’s participation).

The special guests include over 400 sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages, 250 people from farmer producer organisations scheme, 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and 50 shram yogis or construction workers of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building, the statement said. They will also include 50 each khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.

Some of these special guests are scheduled to visit the National War Memorial too.

As many as 75 couples from different states and union territories have also been invited to witness the ceremony in their traditional attire.

Selfie points dedicated to different government schemes and initiatives have been installed at 12 locations, including National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, and Sis Ganj Gurdwara, the statement said.

The defence ministry gave out the line-up of the events in its statement.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the PM will be received by defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt and defence secretary Giridhar Aramane. The defence secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to the PM. The GoC will conduct the PM to the saluting base where a combined inter-services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to him. The PM will then inspect the Guard of Honour.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the PM will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Singh, Bhatt, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan, army chief General Manoj Pande, navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The GoC, Delhi area will then conduct the PM to the dais to unfurl the national flag.