'Women leading the way': Amitabh Kant's tweet on key G20 meeting in Udaipur

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday tweeted several photos of women representatives at work at the Udaipur meeting as he gave details on the key discussions days after India took helm of the G20 presidency. Sherpas are the personal representatives of the heads of state and government and top officials of multilateral institutions such as the United Nations and the World Bank. Udaipur gave a warm welcome to the representatives amid the two meetings of the Sherpas. "Women leading the way! Lady Sherpas in action at #G20 in Udaipur! (sic)," Kant wrote in a post, along with several photographs.

"As PM @narendramodi has highlighted, we must work to solve some of most pressing challenges of the world, together. We must focus on those whose need is the greatest. Highlighted that G20 India Presidency would be about hope, harmony, healing & advocating the oneness of all. (sic)," he wrote in another post.

India took charge of the G20 presidency on December 1. In a blog penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he reiterated the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future.” “Our priorities will focus on healing our One Earth, creating harmony within our One Family and giving hope for our One Future," he stressed.

The Ukraine war and the pandemic have been some of the crucial events that have hit the global economy. “The greatest challenges the world faces today, can only be solved, by acting together," the Prime Minister underlined in his blog post.

Kant, at Monday's meeting, insisted: “Our prime minister has said that we would like to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive. We will be, but that is not feasible nor possible without all of you."

