Women lured with jobs, drugged, raped: Shocking details in Bhopal sisters' sex racket case

Three people, including two sisters, were arrested for allegedly running a sex and drug racket in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, police said on Tuesday. The police have also booked three others in connection with the case, who are currently absconding. (Representational Photo/PTI)

Bagsewaniya police in Bhopal said that the two sisters and one of the sibling's boyfriend have been arrested on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and allegedly running a sex racket under the guise of providing jobs to young women.

The police have also booked three others in connection with the case, who are currently absconding.

An FIR was registered under sections 64 (rape), 123 (penalizes causing hurt by means of poison, stupefying drugs, or other unwholesome substances with the intent to commit an offence, cause injury, or facilitate a crime) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) and under relevant sections of MP Freedom of Religion Act.

Also Read | Class 10 student stabbed 27 times in 30 seconds by two minors in MP's Bhopal

False promises of job, accommodation Two complainants, a 21-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh and a 30-year-old woman from Bhopal, approached the police station on Sunday night. The women alleged they were lured with job opportunities and accommodation.

They said they had been drugged and raped by multiple people in Bhopal, Mumbai, and Gujarat. Following their complaint, a team was sent to Ahmedabad for further probe.

Both complainants on Tuesday recounter similar instances in the first information report (FIR) and also before the court, Bagsewaniya police station in-charge Amit Soni said. They said that along with them, many other women had been victimised by this racket, Soni added.

Accused sisters went from living in slums to owning villa The accused sisters allegedly went from living in a slum to owning a luxurious villa, cars, and traveling by air, police station in-charge Soni said.

The sisters earlier lived in Abbas Nagar, but had recently shifted to Sagar Royal Villas in Bhopal. Both allegedly targeted girls with economically weaker backgrounds and offered them jobs with a monthly salary of ₹10,000, free accommodation, food and what they called a “high-profile lifestyle”, NDTV reported.

“Authorities are also probing the bank details and sources of income of the accused,” the officer said.