Women security personnel who danced to 'pyar pyar' inside Mahakal temple suspended. Watch

Updated on Dec 05, 2022 07:01 AM IST

Taking photographs in Ujjain's Mahakal temple is banned and now taking mobile inside the sanctum sanctorum is also not allowed. While several videos from inside the temple surfaced on social media recently, this is the first case involving the security personnel.

Two women security personnel of Ujjain'a Mahakal temple have been suspended for making videos inside the temple.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Two women security personnel of Ujjain's Mahakal temple have been suspended after a video of their dancing at the temple went viral. In the wake of another such incident at the temple, the security personnel now have been asked to not carry mobile phones, LiveHindustan reported. This is not the first time that dance videos inside Mahakal temple triggered a row, but this is the first case involving security personnel.

Watch

In the viral video, the two security personnel dressed in black could be seen dancing to 'pyar pyar karte karte' and 'jeene ke bahane lakhon'. The video went viral on Instagram and came to the notice of the authorities.

Recently, videos from inside the temple and inside the sanctum sanctorum on social media created a stir and Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra ordered a probe.

In November, the administration banned photography and mobile phones inside the sanctum sanctorum at the temple. "After the inauguration of Mahakal Lok, the number of devotees has increased. Devotees visiting the sanctum sanctorum take selfies and click photos, due to which common devotees have to face many difficulties while having darshan. Now we have been implementing our previous order of ban on photography strictly. Carrying mobiles and photography inside the sanctum sanctorum is completely banned," Ujjain collector Singh added.

