Bangladesh on Sunday said it will not travel to India for next month’s T20 World Cup, citing security concerns, and asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate its matches amid strained bilateral relations between the two countries. Won’t play T20 WC in India: B’desh to ICC

In a statement, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it had decided not to send its team to India for the marquee tournament “following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns” over the safety of its contingent, adding that the decision was taken on the advice of the country’s interim government.

“BCB has formally requested the ICC, as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside India… to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment,” the statement, released after an emergency meeting of the BCB’s 17-member board, said.

The ICC did not officially respond, but an official told HT, on condition of anonymity, that it would deliberate on BCB’s request. Sri Lanka is co-hosting the 20-team tournament with India.

“The ICC will consider the request if that is the only resolution possible,” the official said, adding that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) would be part of the discussions.

BCB’s decision came a day after three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their 2026 squad following instructions from BCCI. With his release, IPL 2026 will not feature any Bangladeshi players.

Bangladesh are placed in Group C for the T20 World Cup along with England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies. They are scheduled to play their four group matches in India, three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. Pakistan, placed in Group A along with India, will play all their group matches in Colombo. Last year, ICC allowed India to play Champions Trophy matches in the United Arab Emirates due to strained relations with hosts Pakistan. India was also set to host the Asia Cup 2025, but the entire event was moved to the UAE amid geopolitical tensions following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

After the emergency meeting, BCB director Khaled Mashud Pilot said, “If they cannot provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure the security of our entire team? That is why we will not go there to play.”

Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh’s youth and sports adviser, welcomed the BCB’s decision and criticised the BCCI for what he described as “communal policies”.HT reached out to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia for a response, but he refused to comment on Nazrul’s statement.

The relations between the two countries cratered after the formation of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus in August 2024 following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led regime. Bilateral ties have come under further strain in recent months, with India citing “unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh” and Dhaka accusing New Delhi of spreading a false narrative.

Tensions flared up recently after protests in Bangladesh over the killing of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi took on an anti-India hue, raising concerns over the safety of Indian commissions. Both sides have called in each other’s envoys to the foreign ministry to lodge formal protests over developments that have impacted bilateral ties.

On Friday, BCB announced it will host India for a three-match ODI as well as a T20I series to be played in September. However, BCCI was yet to confirm if it will send the team to the neighbouring country.

“The BCB announced the schedule for India’s tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity, but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur’s contract was cancelled,” news agency PTI quoted a BCB official as saying. .