New Delhi, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said that several divisive forces are trying to fracture the social psyche based on class and caste, and gave a call for unity in society and the country. Work for unity against divisive forces, says RSS' Dattareya Hosabale

Paying tributes to Sant Ravidas on his 650th birth anniversary year, Hosabale said he holds a distinct position in India's "illustrious tradition of sants."

While rejecting birth-based discrimination, he considered deeds as the only testimony of greatness, the RSS second-in-command noted.

Sant Ravidas played a "historical role" in shaping the social mindset for getting rid of dogmas and outdated customs, shedding the irrelevant traditions and accepting social transformations in tune with the changing times, he said

"In present times, when several divisive forces are trying to fracture the social psyche based on class and caste, all of us need to resolve to work towards the unity and integrity of the society and the nation by understanding the essence of Poojya Sant Ravidasji's life message," Hosabale said

Highlighting the importance of the Sant tradition in shaping India's spiritual and social life, Hosabale said it has not only played a key role in strengthening devotion and social harmony but also awakened and prepared society for the struggle against the oppression of foreign rulers.

Hosabale claimed that several attempts were made by Muslim invaders to convert Ravidas to Islam, but they failed and many of them later became his disciples.

"There were several attempts to convert Sant Ravidas ji to Islam, but after witnessing Sant Ravidas ji's devotion and spiritual prowess, those who wanted to convert him became his disciples," Hosabale said at Madhav Srishti in Haryana's Samalkha, where the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is being held from March 13 to 15.

The RSS leader also emphasised that Ravidas's life reflected the dignity of labour and moral conduct.

"He re-established the dignity of labour and pure, virtuous and transparent conduct in society through his own life," Hosabale said.

He further said Ravidas's greatness was acknowledged across sections of society despite his humble origins and noted that several prominent figures, including Meerabai, regarded him as their guru.

Sant Ravidas was a prominent Bhakti movement saint of the 15th century, revered for his teachings on devotion, equality and social harmony. Born in Seer Govardhanpur near Varanasi in a humble family traditionally associated with leather work, he challenged caste-based discrimination and stressed that a person's deeds determine greatness rather than birth. Considering the importance of his thoughts, his 41 vanis have been included in the Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the form of 'Shabad'.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.