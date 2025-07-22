Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Work-from-home scam busted; 4 arrested for duping Delhi man of over 17 lakh

PTI |
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 06:24 pm IST

The accused lured unsuspecting victims through social media by offering lucrative online job opportunities.

Delhi Police has arrested four men for duping a man of more than 17 lakh in a pan-India work-from-home scam, where victims were offered to earn money by reviewing websites, an official said on Tuesday.

The victim lodged a complaint on May 27, stating that he was contacted with an offer to earn money by reviewing websites.(File photo)
The victim lodged a complaint on May 27, stating that he was contacted with an offer to earn money by reviewing websites.(File photo)

The accused, identified as Ankur Mishra (22), Kratarth (21), Vishwash Sharma (32) and Ketan Mishra (18), lured unsuspecting victims through social media by offering lucrative online job opportunities and later pushed them into a web of cryptocurrency-linked financial traps under the guise of high-reward tasks.

“The victim lodged a complaint on May 27, stating that he was contacted with an offer to earn money by reviewing websites.

“Initially, the complainant received 50 per review, but was soon persuaded to participate in prepaid cryptocurrency transactions under the promise of higher returns,” DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Over time, the fraudsters kept demanding more deposits on various pretexts, cheating him of 17.49 lakh, Goel said, adding that police registered a case under the relevant sections of BNS.

During investigation, police found that 5 lakh had been routed from the complainant’s account to a private bank account registered in the name of Ankur Mishra.

CCTV camera footage confirmed his identity, along with two co-accused found withdrawing funds via cheque.

“Technical analysis later revealed that the fraud ring was operating across multiple cities, including Lucknow and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, and Bhopal and Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. Raids were conducted in these locations, leading to the arrest of the four accused,” the DCP said.

The gang used a multi-layered system to launder money, transferring funds through several bank accounts before converting it into cryptocurrency – specifically USDT (Tether) – to evade detection by banks and law enforcement agencies, the officer said.

Further probe is underway to identify the other members of the syndicate and trace the laundered funds.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Work-from-home scam busted; 4 arrested for duping Delhi man of over 17 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On