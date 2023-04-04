The World Bank on Tuesday cut India’s growth forecast for 2023-24 to 6.3% from its December estimate of 6.6% amid global headwinds and with rising borrowing costs and slower income growth leading to a moderation in consumption, even as its country director Auguste Tano Kouame said the Indian economy continues to show strong resilience to external shocks.

World Bank slashes India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.3%

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said that India’s economy would grow at a slower-than-expected 6.4% this year. The growth estimates by both multilateral agencies are close to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) February 8 forecast of 6.4% growth in 2023-24. The Economic Survey on January 31 projected India’s GDP growth at 6.5% in real terms , with a broader range of 6-6.8% depending on downside and upside risks.

Also read: Asian economic recoveries losing steam, says World Bank

The World Bank, in its latest India Development Update (IDU) report said the country’s growth is expected to be constrained by slower consumption growth and challenging external conditions. “Rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will weigh on private consumption growth, and government consumption is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures,” it said. Experts expect the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is holding its bi-monthly meeting from April 3-6 to raise policy rates for the seventh time to tame inflation, which remains over the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6%. A recent spike in international crude oil prices is one of the major worries for experts as India is a net importer of energy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The World Bank’s biannual report also cautioned about “headwinds to India’s growth” in FY24. “Recent financial sector turmoil in the US and Europe could reduce appetite for emerging market assets, trigger another bout of capital flight and put pressure on the Indian rupee,” it said. “Tighter global financial conditions could also weigh on the risk appetite for private investment in India,” it added. The report, which factored in developments up to March 31, did not take into account the recent spike in fuel rates after producers’ cartel OPEC+ pledged to cut output recently. The development saw benchmark Brent crude surge over $5 (6.3%) to $84.93 a barrel on Monday.

Kouame enumerated several factors responsible for India’s growth resilience such as strong infrastructure spending, export growth driven by services, improved labour market, and robust revenue collections to support public spending. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal recently announced that India’s exports will cross $760 billion in FY23. Meanwhile, recent official data pointed to robust gross direct tax ( ₹19.68 lakh crore) and indirect tax ( ₹18.1 lakh crore) collections in 2022-23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But we see some signs of moderation in global environment, which also implies moderation in India,” Kouame said hinting at the current geo-political turmoil affecting global supply chains and inflation triggering tightening of interest rates by central banks. The reopening of China (after the pandemic) is, however, a positive development and “India will benefit” from that, he added.

Kouame said China’s revival and the ‘China-plus-one’ strategy are two different things – while the opening of China will help global economies, India is well placed to benefit from the ‘China-plus-one’ strategy (where countries look to broaden their manufacturing and supplier base) provided it creates conducive environment for foreign investors. “China re-opens, it adds to the global growth” and that will also indirectly benefit India, he explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report said the reopening of China’s economy and stronger than expected growth in the United States and Euro area at the end of 2022 are providing some tailwinds to growth in 2023. “Although significant challenges remain in the global environment, India was one of the fastest growing economies in the world with real GDP growing 7.7 percent year-on-year during Q1-Q3 fiscal year 2022/23 (April-March FY22/23)… While the overall growth momentum remains robust and real GDP growth for FY22/23 is estimated to be 6.9 percent, there were signs of moderation in Q3 as growth slowed to 4.4 percent year-on-year,” it said.

Also read: High GST collection reveals robustness of Indian economy

The report also expressed confidence in India’s banking sector. Indian banks are well capitalised, and the impact of policy tightening on bank balance sheets has been less severe in India due to the relatively modest pace of tightening, it detailed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commenting on the World Bank trimming India’s growth projection, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) president Ajay Singh said: “A few percentage points doesn’t matter… We have to take into account what is happening globally.” He said that despite strong global headwinds, India is one of the fastest growing major economies in the world. Singh, however, urged RBI to pause raising policy rates further, which would adversely impact investor’s sentiment. He said, Union government is making huge capital investments, which will result in a “sharp uptick” in private investment in two to three years.