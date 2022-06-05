PM Modi gives 5 points to save soil, recalls policies in 8 years for environment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India's efforts to protect the environment are multi-dimensional even though its role in climate change negligible. Modi was addressing a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' on the occasion of World Environment Day at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

Modi also said India's forest cover grew by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years - record growth in wildlife numbers too.

Modi said the country has worked relentlessly to keep the soil alive. He said the government has focused on five main things to save the soil.

1. How to make the soil chemical-free.

2. How to save the creatures that live in the soil, which in the technical language are called soil organic matter.

3. How to maintain soil moisture, how to increase the availability of water till it.

4. How to remove the damage that is happening to the soil due to less groundwater.

5. How to stop the continuous erosion of soil due to the reduction of forest cover.

"India is making this effort when India's role in climate change is negligible. Large modern countries of the world are not only exploiting more and more resources of the earth, but maximum carbon emission goes to their account," Modi said.

He added that internationally, India has led the creation of CDRI and the International Solar Alliance. Last year, India has also resolved that it will achieve the target of net-zero by 2070.

The PM laid emphasis on the importance of "Soil Health Cards" in changing the mindset of the farmers.

"Soil Health Cards are playing an important role in changing the mindset of our farmers. These cards provide farmers with the nutrient status of their soil and its composition. This is helping them decide what is needed for good soil health," Modi stated.

Modi said a huge campaign was launched to give soil health cards to the farmers in the country when they were not aware of soil health.

"In this year's Budget, we've announced natural farming along the Ganga river corridor will be promoted. In March, we have begun the rejuvenation project of 13 rivers. It will also help in increasing the forest cover by over 7,400 sq km," he added.

"The policies related to biodiversity and wildlife that India is following today have also led to a record increase in the number of wildlife. Today, India has achieved 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol five months ahead of its target," he further said.

The Save Soil Movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. June 5 marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It also pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.

