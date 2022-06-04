World Environment Day: PM Modi to attend programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ on June 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day. He will also address the gathering during the programme of the global movement started by Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru.

The ‘Save Soil Movement’ was launched to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it. Sadhguru embarked on a 100-day in motorcycle journey March 2022, starting from London’s Parliament Square.

The 64-year-old yoga guru set off on his Save Soil awareness campaign across Europe and the Middle East, passing through 27 countries, en route to India.

After a series of events scheduled in key cities along the way, he is aiming for a homecoming in New Delhi in 75 days in honour of India’s 75th year of independence, reported PTI.

“It’s extremely important that we act now. I’ve been talking about this for over 24 years, but solution can only happen when there is positive policy in every nation,” Sadhguru told reporters at the Indian High Commission in Britain before setting off on his bike tour.

“It is still snowing in many parts of Europe and we’ll be going through that on a two-wheeler. At this age, it’s not really a joy ride. So why am I doing this? Because over 300,000 farmers have committed suicide in the last 20 years. Not just in India, across the world this is happening… one of the main concerns is soil depletion,” he said.

Sunday marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey.

PM Modi's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment toward improving the health of the soil in India, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

(With PTI inputs)

