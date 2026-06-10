World leaders laud Modi for becoming longest-serving Indian PM

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was among the first world leaders to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of becoming India’s longest-serving elected premier, saying the neighbouring country benefited from his personal intervention and support in challenging times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PMO)

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Dissanayake’s message to Modi, which was sent on June 8, also reflected the upswing in India-Sri Lanka relations in recent years. He said the milestone in Modi’s political career is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of the world’s largest democracy “have repeatedly placed in your leadership”.

“Your vision of an economically dynamic India has inspired many beyond your borders, including in Sri Lanka,” Dissanayake said. “We are especially grateful for India’s steadfast friendship, and for your personal intervention and support during challenging times for Sri Lanka.”

Over Modi’s three terms in office, the partnership between India and Sri Lanka reached new heights on the basis of mutual trust, geographical proximity, deep civilisational links and a shared commitment to the prosperity of the people, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dissanayake noted that securing the public mandate in successive elections in a democracy as vast, diverse and dynamic as India points to Modi’s governance capabilities and delivery of tangible improvements in the lives of people. India has strengthened its position as one of the world’s leading economies and has emerged as an increasingly influential voice in regional and global affairs,” he said, adding that he looks forward to building on the unprecedented momentum in bilateral relations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dissanayake noted that securing the public mandate in successive elections in a democracy as vast, diverse and dynamic as India points to Modi’s governance capabilities and delivery of tangible improvements in the lives of people. India has strengthened its position as one of the world’s leading economies and has emerged as an increasingly influential voice in regional and global affairs,” he said, adding that he looks forward to building on the unprecedented momentum in bilateral relations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Modi received congratulations from other leaders for his advocacy for the Global South and vision of an inclusive and economically dynamic India. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, in a video message, described Modi as “a role model and an example of leadership”. He expressed Papua New Guinea’s desire to further consolidate bilateral ties. Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar congratulated Modi and noted India has become a leading voice on global matters under his leadership. She also underscored India’s achievements in foreign policy, economic growth, infrastructure and socio-economic development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi received congratulations from other leaders for his advocacy for the Global South and vision of an inclusive and economically dynamic India. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, in a video message, described Modi as “a role model and an example of leadership”. He expressed Papua New Guinea’s desire to further consolidate bilateral ties. Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar congratulated Modi and noted India has become a leading voice on global matters under his leadership. She also underscored India’s achievements in foreign policy, economic growth, infrastructure and socio-economic development. {{/usCountry}}

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External affairs minister S Jaishankar, in a social media post, said India’s foreign policy has undergone a transformation under Modi’s leadership. India effectively responded to crisis situations, including through evacuations, in Ukraine, Israel and Afghanistan, and facilitated Indians in accessing the global workplace, with 21 mobility partnerships signed till date.

The government supported Indian businesses in getting market access abroad and enhancing exports, and the entry of Indian products and services into new markets was enabled through development projects, Jaishankar said.

Welfare measures for Indian students abroad were instituted and 44 new embassies and consulates were opened to address the needs of Indians living abroad. The issuance of passports was made a seamless experience for citizens, and digital platforms were created for redressing grievances, he said.

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