World Water Day: PM Modi reiterates on water conservation and sustainable planet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his call on water conservation and contributing to a sustainable planet on the occasion of World Water Day. “Together, let’s further water conservation and contribute to a sustainable planet. Every drop saved helps our people and enhances our progress(sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

He further added, “Jal Jeevan Mission is proving to be extremely effective in making the lives of mothers and sisters easier. With the participation of the people, the resolve to supply water from house to house will be fulfilled."

World Water Day is observed every year on March 22 in order to highlight the importance of water. It also raises awareness about the water crisis in the world. The resolution to observe March 22 as ‘World Water Day’ was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 22, 1992. The day is celebrated around the world since 1993.

According to the United Nations (UN) website, the day focusses on “supporting the achievement of sustainable development goal (SDG): water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

This year's theme of the day is ‘Groundwater, making the invisible visible' to highlight the importance and value of groundwater in our lives. As per the UN website, “Life would not be possible without groundwater. Most arid areas of the world depend entirely on groundwater. Groundwater supplies a large proportion of the water we use for drinking, sanitation, food production and industrial processes." The body also focuses on protecting groundwater from overexploitation.

The UN further says that “Exploring, protecting and sustainably using groundwater will be central to surviving and adapting to climate change and meeting the needs of a growing population.” It also urges people to participate in online conversations about the importance of water by using social media, with hashtags #MyGroundwaterStory & #WorldWaterDay.

