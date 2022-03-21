International Day of Forests: Significance of March 21 and theme for 2022

Beginning 2013, March 21 has been observed annually as the International Day of Forests. The occasion was established, and the date fixed, on November 28, 2012, by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The aim behind observing the International Day of Forests is to ‘celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.’

Events on March 21 are organised the United Nations Forum on Forests, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with governments in various countries and other organisations working in this field. Celebrations are held under a particular theme which is different for each year. The theme for 2022 is ‘Forests and Sustainable production and consumption.’

In India, several politicians took to Twitter to extend greeting on the International Day of Forests, 2022. “Let us pledge to protect and conserve the forests and be more aware and vigilant, and make informed consumption-related choices to save the forests,” tweeted Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister of road transport and highways.

“This is a day to raise awareness on the importance of forest conservation. Let us together take part in preserving our forests. For future generations,” Goa caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant posted. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy V shared the following message: “Sustainable development happens when we conserve forest cover and are not swept by the greed of converting these natural riches to concrete jungles. Let us acknowledge the part forests play in providing shelter and clean air and pledge to protect them.”

According to a UN estimate, more than 1.6 billion people are directly dependent on forests for food, medicines, shelter, energy, shelter, income etc. Also, as per the world body, forests provide a significant portion of high-quality drinking water to nearly one-third of the world’s biggest cities, including New York, Tokyo and Barcelona.