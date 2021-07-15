World Youth Skills Day: PM Modi reiterates significance of skilling, re-skilling, upskilling

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day and the sixth anniversary of Skill India Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the significance of skilling, re-skilling and upskilling among the country’s youth. Modi said that the challenges brought on by the pandemic have increased the significance of World Youth Skills Day.

On Thursday, while addressing the youth of the country, he said, “The mission of skilling, re-skilling and upskilling the youth should continue relentlessly. Making India Aatmanirbhar through upskilling and re-skilling should the core focus.” He added that this mission needs to be expedited as there is going to be a huge demand for re-skilling due to fast-changing technology. The Prime Minister also spoke of how a skilled workforce helped fight an effective battle against the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that more than 12.5 million young persons have been trained under Pradhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna.

He said, “Skill development of the youth of the new generation is a national requirement and a major foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Stressing the need for skills in everyday life, the Prime Minister said that learning should not stop with earning. He said only a skilled person will grow in today’s world--this applies to both people and countries. He said that the idea of India providing smart and skilled manpower solutions to the world should be at the core of the strategy of skilling the youth.

The Prime Minister also referred to the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar who placed great emphasis on skilling the weaker section.