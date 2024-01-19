World's tallest Ambedkar statue to be unveiled in Andhra Pradesh today. 5 points

The Andhra Pradesh government will unveil the world's tallest statue of BR Ambedkar, known as the architect of the Indian Constitution, today in Vijayawada. Standing 206 feet from the ground, the ‘Statue of Social Justice’ statue will be in the list of the top 50 tallest statues in the world, which Sardar Vallabhai Patel's ‘Statue of Unity’ tops. The second-tallest Ambedkar statue, which is 175 feet, is situated in neighbouring Telangana. 'Statue of Justice' -- World's tallest Ambedkar's statue.(X/YS Jagan Mohan Reddy)

"The 206 feet Mahashilpam of Ambedkar erected by our government in Vijayawada is a symbol not only for the state but also for the country," Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Last year, the tallest Ambedkar statue outside India was unveiled in Maryland, US. Dubbed ‘Statue of Equality’, the statue is 19 feet tall and built by sculptor Ram Sutar, who also built the Sardar Patel's statue.

Features of the ‘Statue of Justice’