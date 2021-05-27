Home / India News / Wrestler Sushil Kumar spent a quiet birthday in police lockup
Wrestler Sushil Kumar spent a quiet birthday in police lockup

A plea has been filed before the Delhi high court seeking directions to restrain the media trial of Sushil Kumar. News agency ANI reported the high court is likely to hear the plea on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Police said Sushil Kumar is changing his statement and is coming up with new stories. (AFP)

Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar at the Chhatrasal Stadium, spent his birthday in a lockup on Wednesday. Police said he remained quiet throughout the day, news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, a plea has been filed before the Delhi high court seeking directions to restrain the media trial of Sushil Kumar. News agency ANI reported the high court is likely to hear the plea on Thursday.

As part of its ongoing investigation, the Delhi police on Wednesday recorded statements of eight eye-witnesses who were present at the stadium when the incident took place on May 4.

Sushil Kumar suspended by Northern Railway after arrest in murder case

On the intervening night of May 4 and 5, a fight broke in which Sagar died and two of Sagar's friends were injured. The brawl was over a property-related dispute, police said. The accused were four associates of Sushil Kumar —Bhupender (38), Mohit (22), Gulab (24), residents of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Manjeet (29), a native of Rohtak district. All of them have been arrested by the Rohini district police and handed over to the crime branch.

According to reports, they are active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs. After they were produced before the duty metropolitan magistrate, they were sent to four days police remand.

Police said Sushil Kumar is coming up with new stories every day and is changing his statements. “But now we are cornering him because more people connected to him, including those at or near the scene of crime, are being questioned,” an officer said to PTI.

It is also being probed if gangster Kala Jathedi was directly linked to the stadium clash. Sushil Kumar's phone will serve as a key clue but the investigation team is yet to recover the cell phone.

The investigating team is yet to recover the cell phone of Kumar and are working to track the device, police said, adding fingerprints collected from the spot have been sent for further examination.

(With agency inputs)

