On-the-run Olympic hero Sushil Kumar, wanted in murder case, arrested

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, absconding after being accused of murder, was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Olympic medalist was on the run since the murder of 23-year-old national champion wrestler Sagar Dhankar following a brawl at New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4. The police have also arrested his associate Ajay Kumar, who was also absconding.

"A team of special cell led by inspector Shivkumar, inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested two wanted persons, namely Sushil Kumar and Ajay (Sunil)," said Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, special cell.

The arrest comes a day after the family of Sagar Dhankar alleged that they got life threats from Sushil Kumar and demanded that he be charged with and arrested for murder.

“I handed over Sagar to Mahabali Satpal, who runs Chhatrasal Akhada when he was just 15. He considered Sushil Kumar his guru. Both Satpal and Sushil promised to train my son well. My son had won many medals before he was killed after a brawl with Sushil Kumar and his associates,” Sagar's father Ashok said.

“We got to know after Sagar’s death that he was staying in a flat outside the stadium. He was planning to quit the stadium and shift to Narela, where a former coach was giving training. Sushil and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad-mouthing the former in front of other wrestlers,” he added.

The Delhi Police had issued a look out circular against the wrestler two weeks ago after coming across the video footage in which Kumar and others can be seen assaulting wrestler Dhankad and his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar.